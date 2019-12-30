<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has praised the Muhammadu Buhari administration for embarking on what he called a massive in massive infrastructural renewal.

In the face of the power situation and condition of roads in the country, he believes the present administration has performed the most in the area of infrastructure than any other government in the history of the nation.

Mr Mohammed was addressing a news conference on Monday in Lagos where he highlighted the government’s achievement in 2019.

“Gentlemen, if there is any area in which this administration has been consistent in terms of development, it is in the area of building and revamping critical infrastructure.

“As we speak, infrastructural projects – roads, rail, power, dams, etc – are ongoing in all the six geo-political zones. No administration has ever embarked on such a massive infrastructural renewal, more so at a time of dwindling earnings,” he said.

The minister noted that the Nigerian government and Siemens signed an agreement to generate 11,000 MW by 2023.

According to him, the power agreement is to support the activities of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the 11 distribution companies within the country, including software maintenance and support for four years.

Mr Mohammed disclosed that the laying of rail tracks on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge rail line has almost been completed and test run has commenced.

He added that contractors were mobilised to various construction sites across the country to deliver on the road projects

The minister also informed reporters that there were heightened activities on the Lagos-Badagry, Port Harcourt-Enugu and Port Harcourt-Aba, as well as Okene-Auchi Road, among other major roads in the country.

He also explained the rationale behind President Buhari’s request that the National Assembly should grant him permission to secure an external loan.

“In the face of massive infrastructural decay, no responsible government will sit by and do nothing.

“This administration’s borrowing, therefore, is aimed at revamping our infrastructure, including roads, bridges, railways, waterways and power, to help unleash the potential of the nation’s economy,” Mohammed.

He added, “The loans for the educational sector will contribute to the development of our human capital while the loans for the agricultural sector will help the move to diversify the economy.

“The debt service to revenue ratio has, however, been higher than desirable, hence the push by the government to diversify the economy and increase oil and non-oil revenues significantly.”