President Muhammadu Buhari will assent to the 2018 budget, on Tuesday, according to Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The minister said this on Friday.

“We will sign it off on Tuesday,” Mohammed told Reuters on the sidelines of a visit to London.

The total sum laid out in the spending plan passed by the Senate is higher than the N8.6tn presented to National Assembly by the President in November last year.

Mohammed said he expected the delay would have little effect on government projects.

“Even once a budget is passed, there are still processes, due diligence to be done…this takes time,” he stated.