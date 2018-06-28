The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is consciously concentrating on completion of abandoned projects than introducing new ones.

The minister who said this in Eleme, while inspecting the Enugu-Port Harcourt road rehabilitation and reconstruction project said the government was doing so because of the president’s belief in the continuity of governance.

The minister who inspected the project with a team of journalists said the Buhari government believed that projects execution must serve peoples need rather than to score cheap political gains.

“We did that consciously because Nigeria is one country and governance is a continuum

“How will it benefit the people if we abandon this road and go to award other contracts?

“Most of our projects are those we inherited and we are executing them,” he said.

The minister said it should serve as a lesson and should be imbibed by every administration.

“No government anywhere in the world can do all works within four or eight years.

“We have learnt that people of Nigeria will remain the same, even when government changes. The landscape will remain the same,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister inspected the four sections of the road projects being handled by different contractors and expressed satisfaction with the scope of work done so far.

“We have seen the four sections of the Enugu-Port Harcourt road and see that work is going on at every section of the road.

“The challenges as we are told are environmental and natural, no one has complained of funding. What we heard is that funding has been adequate.

“We are passionate and committed to the project because we believe that this will cut the travel time between Enugu and Port Harcourt,’’ he said.