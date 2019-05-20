<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government said on Monday that it has lined up several activities to mark June 12 as Nigeria’s first Democracy Day.

Though it said that May 29 still remains a public holiday in the country and that President Muhammadu Buhari will be sworn in on that day, it nevertheless said major activities of the event will be shifted to June 12.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja, said both days would be marked as public holiday this year.

But the minister said most of the activities had been moved to June 12, and that the events slated for May 29 would be low key.

He said world leaders will only attend the June 12 events.

The minister said the events celebrating June 12 as Democracy Day will kick off on Friday, June 7, with a Historical Exhibition in Arts, Pictures and Immersive Environment and run through June 12.

The event, he said, is slated to hold at the c.

It will be followed on Sunday, June 9th by a Youth Concert, Creative Industry and Entertainment Night also at the ICC.

He said, “On Monday, June 10th, there will be a Secondary Schools Exhibition/Panel Discussion at the ICC, and Tuesday, June 11th will feature three events: the PMB Oratorical Contest at the ICC, an Anti-corruption Summit at the Transcorp Hilton and a First Lady’s Commissioning Programme in Yola, Adamawa.

“Wednesday, June 12th will start off with a parade at the Eagle Square, and the Democracy Day programme will wrap up with a Dinner and Gala Night at the State House Conference Centre.”