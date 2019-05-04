<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun state is to benefit from health services worth 916 million over the next nine months, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said.

Besides, the minister kicked off the national roll-out of enrollment of clients for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) in Osun state.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola assured the minister and its partners that the state will put to use all the components of HUWE Programme and ensure its implementation.

The BHCPF is a major component to the implementation of the National Health signed into law in 2014, which laid the foundation for the country’s goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Flagging off the enrollment, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole said under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund Programme aka ‘Huwe’ which in Ebira language means ‘Life’, described the role of Primary Health Care as the bedrock of the health system.

The programme covered under the HUWE programme are Antenatal care, child delivery care (including caesarian section) and free immunization for pregnant women; Free immunization, treatment for malaria, measles, pneumonia, dysentery and malnutrition for children below five years; and Free family planning services, treatment for malaria, and screening for diabetes and hypertension for all adults.

To underline this fact, the minister said the roll out will be coming up in Niger, Katsina and Abia, with immediate roll out in the other 17 States and the FCT who have indicated interest

He was therefore glad that the country will be able to deliver on the administration’s programme of using the primary health care as the bedrock of the health system .

He said, “role of Primary Health Care as the bedrock of the health system. Our approach is consistent with broader national goals as espoused in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and laid the foundation for what we are launching today.

“As a Government, we are mindful that our success depends on our ability to transform non-renewable (and often volatile) natural capital into productive wealth by investing more in human capital.

“Yet slow progress on poverty reduction, health outcomes, literacy, and governance challenges threaten our development. As you may know, 70% of total health expenditure in Nigeria is borne out of pocket. This is far higher than the globally acceptable rate of 30-40% and remains a barrier to accessing care. Our Administration is committed to reversing this ugly situation and promoting shared prosperity. With the flag off of the Huwe, I am convinced that we will turn the tide on this.”

He also added, “I am positive that Huwe will help reverse the poor health indices in the country. I am also hopeful that death during childbirth will be a thing of the past; and our children will no longer have to die as a result of vaccine preventable diseases or other common ailments. Also, access to health care will not be limited because of not having money to pay.

“To ensure equity in the disbursement of funds, we have allocated resources per State based on the incidence of poverty and also on a per capita basis. This guarantees that the BHCPF will help reduce inequality in use and access of services particularly by the most vulnerable.

“Consequently, residents of the State of Osun will benefit from services worth N916m over the next 9 months.

This sum will cover the payment for the management of two hundred and seventy thousand (270,000) women with normal deliveries, Seven hundred and sixty three thousand (763,000) under 5-childhood illnesses or five hundred and seventy two thousand (572,000) cases of malaria.

In addition, Three hundred and thirty two public sector facilities will become truly functional as a result of the program.”

He posited that he envision “a new Nigeria where every pregnant woman is assured of being alive to see a live baby, every child born is assured of a long healthy life and every one of us will age gracefully.”

In his remark, Osun governor, Adegboyega Oyetola who is one of the four governors to earlier signify interest in the programme, said that his administration will always do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of the people.

Besides, Oyetola stressed that said that ” a cardinal objective of my administration is the provision of healthcare, which should be adequate, qualitative and equitable. In line with this, we have commenced the revitalization of Nine General Hospitals and 332 healthcare centres, one in each Ward. “

He also assured that the state ensure the all-embracing programme involved include making available drugs and modern equipment, training and re-training of personnel and powering of activities at the health facilities by modern technology.

“Part of our drive for equitable health provision is the Health Insurance Scheme whose implementation shall start this month. Under the Scheme, government shall contribute its counterpart funds while also taking care of the vulnerable in the society. Workers’ Unions are expected to play their own role as stakeholders. We are positive that the implementation of this holistic approach shall deliver quality and adequate healthcare to our people,” he added

The Senior Technical Advisor to the minister on the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, Dr Oyebanji Filani, said both public and private facilities would benefit from the fund, adding that the facilities would receive the money in two ways.

Officer in Charge of World Health Organisation Nigeria office , Dr Clement Peter, said the fund would help make the state healthier, and make a difference in the country’s poor health indices