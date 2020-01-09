Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to implement the 70% local content in broadcasting under the new broadcast regulations.
The new regulations also frown against illegal and unpaid use of musical works by broadcast stations without payment of royalties.
It also put an end to exclusivity in sporting rights in the country.
