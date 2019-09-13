<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Communications Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim, has explained that he ordered the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, to ensure all mobile network operators block all SIM cards that do not meet proper registration standards until users comply with proper reregistration procedures because of their security risk.

The directive, he said was a follow up to his earlier directives on assumption of office to all Agencies and Parastatals in the ministry, which led to the submission of NCC’s baseline short-term performance targets report to the minister.

For the minister, the security implication of the irregularity in the registration of the said Sim cards is too grave to ignore and vowed that the Ministry will not tolerate any actions or inactions that will compromise the nation’s security.

The report signed by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta contained precise figures of improperly registered SIM cards in use around the country.

The Commission in its report disclosed that an estimated nine million two hundred thousand (9.2M) SIM cards did not comply with the proper procedures of SIM registration.

A statement by the new spokesperson of the minister, Uwa Suleiman indicated that the investigation which was carried out at the behest of the minister exposed for the first time in the Telecoms history of Nigeria, in precise detail, the magnitude of defaulters.

