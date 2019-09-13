<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Obi (Prof.) Chukwuka Okonjo, has joined his ancestors.

The late monarch was the father of former Minister of Finance in Nigeria, Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

He passed on at the age of 91, after 12 years on the throne. He was crowned in 2007.

Meanwhile, the late king’s son, Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo, a financial management expert, has been installed immediately.

The new king’s installation followed the completion of necessary traditional rites.

A palace source listed the traditional processes as the new Obi’s endorsement and presentation by the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Uku, and the traditional chalking and crowning ceremonies conducted by the Ikelike and Agidiehi kingmakers of the community.

Obi Ifechukwude, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chevy Chase Consulting, had earlier worked for Halliburton Nigeria.

He attended Federal Government College, Enugu, and obtained his A levels as an external student of the University of London before proceeding to United States of America where he bagged two bachelor’s degrees in Economics and History from University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

The new monarch is currently pursuing a doctorate in Business Administration at University of Paris, in France.

His close allies described him as a transformational-minded leader with a deep and abiding love for his people.

Obi Ifechukwude’s focus, according to his associates, is to be a forward-looking and inclusive traditional ruler who will elevate his people by serving as a champion of translating progressive and practical ideas into action.