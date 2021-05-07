The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, says all hands must be on deck to support the National Youth Service Corps as it has been a major promoter of Nigeria’s unity.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja at the launch of the 2021 Community Development Service (CDS) activities and presentation of NYSC Director-General’s awards, Dare said the scheme needed all the supports it could get to meet its mandate in uniting the nation.





According to him, for any government or country to succeed and raise worthy leaders, it should invest in its youths, hence the need to invest in corps members.

NYSC DG, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said engagement in CDS activities developed in corps members, the spirit of patriotism, good interpersonal relationship, leadership skills, selflessness and charitable spirit.