Minister: Nnamdi Kanu lived five-star life, travelled in private jets

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designer clothes and shoes.

Mohammed said this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday on the re-arrest of the IPOB leader.

He said Kanu was re-arrested through a collaborative effort between Nigerian security agencies and their international counterparts.

The Minister said, “As you are aware, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, has been re-arrested and repatriated to Nigeria to resume his trial. This was made possible through the collaboration of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies.

“Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country. On Tuesday, Kanu was re-arraigned in court and ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26-27, 2021

“Gentlemen, the Federal Government wishes to commend the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, who collaborated to re-arrest the proscribed IPOB leader in one of the most classic operations of its type in the world. We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies. We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designer clothes and shoes. Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.”