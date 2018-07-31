Alhaji Suleiman Hassan, Minister for Power, Works and Housing II, in collaboration with the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Gombe State chapter, has offered free surgery and medication to people in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area, Gombe State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister is an indigene of Jara Community of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking during the official inauguration of the exercise in Deba on Tuesday, the Minister said that the health intervention was part of his contribution to the wellbeing of people in the area, especially the less privileged ones.

He said that all the services would be offered free of charge, promising to continue to do his best for the benefit of people in the grassroots.

According to him, health is everything, which is why he focused on it to improve the lot of the people.

He thanked the traditional leaders in the state for their support for the successful take-off of the exercise.

Dr Kefas Samu, State Chairman of NMA, said that this was part of the association’s contribution to help the people in the state.

He said they were targeting about 100 patients for surgeries on cases like Hernia, Appendicitis, among others.

Samu said that so many people were also coming for consultation and were been being medication.

He called on the people of the state and the country at large to emulate the gesture and help to save lives.

“I am sure people have a lot of things to do and to offer to the masses, but sometimes because of lack of motivation and examples set by others, they will not do that”, he said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Deba, Alhaji Ahmed Usman, thanked the Minister and appreciated his initiative in the health sector.

According to him, a lot of people in his domain will benefit from the exercise and it will contribute positively to the development of the area.

He called on wealthy individuals to emulate the minister by contributing toward the development of people in the area.