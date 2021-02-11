



As some Nigerians prepare to occupy certain parts of Nigeria under the second wave of ENDSARS protest, the Federal Government has vowed that the planned protest will not be allowed this time around.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who gave the hint at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, said that allowing the protest could trigger another round of uncontrolled destruction of lives and property.

Mohammed said: “No government anywhere will allow a repeat of the kind of destruction, killing and maiming wrought by the hijackers of EndSars protests last year.





“After all, only one policeman – (plus four others) – was killed in the invasion of the US Capitol in January, yet the FBI has continued to hunt down and prosecute the perpetrators. No life is more important than the other.

“The Federal Government is also keenly watching the role being played by the various social media platforms in this renewed clamour for violence in the country.

“Recall that the social media platforms that eagerly nudged on the EndSars protesters, until the situation got out of hand, are the same ones that quickly pulled the plug on even their own President when the chips were down in their own country.

“I hope we have all learnt our lessons. If we allow them to destroy our country, we will bear the brunt,” the minister said.