Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Prof. Stephen Ocheni, has restated President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to accelerate development in all part of the country irrespective of its geographical or political considerations.

The Minister stated this, on Monday, in Sokoto, at the commissioning and handing over ceremony of Tambuwal-Dogondaji Erosion and Road improvement works for communities in Tambuwal Local Government Area of the state.

The project was executed by the Federal government through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He noted that the project was aimed to control the enormity of danger posed by the ecological challenges in three communities of the council which have remained worrisome over the years before the intervention.

The Minister reasoned that the Federal Government is executing projects across the country to demonstrate the sincerity of purpose of the Buhari led administration toward entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.

Ocheni also disclosed that the work is one of the 26 ecological intervention projects approved by President Buhari for the second quarter

He, however, appraised the present administration for bridging the gap of infrastructural deficit across the country, especially in the critical areas that are requiring immediate attention.

According to him, “The approval of this project by Mr. President is a testimony to the present administration promise that no part of the country will suffer neglect owing to its geographical locations or political consideration.

“To further consolidate with the gains of this giant strides, the Federal Government is executing projects across the country to demonstrate the sincerity of purposes of the Buhari-led administration toward entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.

“Let me at this point underscore the present administration’s determination to continue with the implementation of all genuine government policies, agreements and contracts at both national and international levels entered into by the previous administration,” Ocheni explained.

He implored the host communities to cherish the project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainage channels saying, “It is the responsibility of the community to own and maintain the project to ensure its substantiality.”

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, who was represented by Director, Drought and Desertification, Mr. Ikpeme Esuabana, said the project was initiated through a request for urgency intervention in order to arrest the continuous erosion and flood menace in the affects d communities.

He, however, commended both project contractor and Consultant for the timely completion of the project.

Also speaking, the Project Contractor, Alhaji Mohammed Bello said the timely completion of the project was owned to President Muhammadu Buhari’s government commitment to the plights of ordinary citizens.

He said the Federal government intervention will bring huge relief to the communities which have for long time been affected by these ecological challenges.