Over 9,000 persons suspected to have come in contact with COVID-19 patients have so far been traced, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said.

Mr Ehanire, while speaking at the daily Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on Tuesday, said 99 per cent of the Individuals have exceeded the 14 days observation period.

“We have made significant progress in contact tracing and have to date, followed up 9,029 persons of interest, 99 per cent of whom have exceeded their 14-day observation period,” he said.

He did not elaborate further.

The minister noted that the daily COVID-19 testing capacity has increased due to more capable laboratories situated in the country.

“We have increased daily testing capacity by activating more COVID-19 capable laboratories and shall work with the private sector to outsource and diversify sample collection sites and also improve logistic support.

“Details of sample collection sites will be made known in due course,” he said.

About two weeks ago, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it was hoping to increase its testing capacity to 1, 500 tests per day.

The country’s COVID-19 testing regime is limited to only those with travel history and people who have made contact with them. As a result, testing has not been widespread.

Nigeria is currently processing 1,500 COVID-19 tests per day, according to Ehanire

Increased cases

Mr Ehanire said the increase in the number of discovered cases is the fallout of improvement in testing capacity.

”Increase in the number of discovered cases is the fallout of improvement in testing capacity,” he said. “We are gathering more epidemiological information on coronavirus disease, such as understanding sources of new cases and planning new lines of action.”





”We shall continue to aggressively pursue our policy to detect, test and isolate cases,” he said.

As of Monday, 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have confirmed at least a case of COVID-19 bringing the total to 362.

Adherence

Mr Ehanire emphasised the urgency of physical distancing and strict adherence to the lockdown measures as parts of ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

He appealed to Nigerians to take responsibility and protect themselves, family and friends from contracting the virus.

“We have early evidence of community transmission already, which reinforces the urgency of physical distancing, use of face masks, maintenance of hand and respiratory hygiene, as well as strict adherence to the lockdown measures and regulations as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday.

“From a medical point of view, I wish to again stress that these measures will reduce the risk of positive persons carrying the virus from place to place, especially those who are asymptomatic and may not know they harbor coronavirus.

“Staying at home also increases the probability of tracers finding persons of interest at home when they call. I urge citizens to take the measures in good faith, as announced by the President yesterday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, appealed to Nigerians to understand the situation at hand and bear the burdens of the lockdowns “a little while longer.”

“Such a monumental decision has been taken at great pains and we continue to appeal to Nigerians to show a lot of understanding, comply with orders, observe social distancing, keep a high level of personal and respiratory hygiene, stay at home, unless it is compelling to go out and generally take responsibility for playing your individual role in this war,” Mr Mustapha, who doubles as the chairman of the PTF, said.