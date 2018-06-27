The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said some heads of tertiary institutions in Nigeria lack integrity in carrying out their jobs.

Mr Adamu made this known during the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2018 policy meeting with all tertiary institutions in Nigeria, held at Wale Babalakin Auditorium, Gbongan, Osun State, on Tuesday.

He disclosed that most of the actions of some vice chancellors, rectors and provosts and their principal officers “cannot stand test of integrity”.

“Some of you carry out your duties with full understanding and knowledge that some of your actions cannot stand the test of integrity, as some of the infractions you endorse and approve are irregular,” he said.

“We have documentary evidence of some of these irregularities and they include irregular admissions, skewed fees and refusal to adhere to policy decisions.”

Mr Adamu also said violations of basic guidelines would not be tolerated and any of the institutions head found guilty of misconduct will be dealt with.

He said no institution should sell Post-UTME forms above N2,000.

Also speaking at the meeting, the JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said exams are now synchronised in such a way that, “candidates start and end together”.