The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, says Nigeria is prepared to effectively prevent, detect and respond to infectious diseases at all times.

He added that the ministry and her agencies were committed to ensuring the health and safety of all Nigerians.

The minister, who paid an unscheduled visit to the Port-Health Service stand of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, said they were making sure that no disease, including Ebola, was imported into the country.

According to him, the visit was part of his effort to ensuring that screening measures were heightened and health security infrastructure strengthened, particularly at all ports of entry.

His words: “It was also to allay the fear entertained by the public that medical teams were not on hand at points of entry to screen and monitor movement into the country to keep the recent Ebola outbreak in the Democratic republic of Congo (DRC) at bay.”

Reaffirming the on-going screening activity, Sanni Mahmud, the Airport Manager, said screening of passengers had not stopped at any time, as it is an essential element of security checks put in place to safe-guard the country from diseases afflicting other countries.