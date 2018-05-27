The Federal Government has assured that no part of the country will be neglected due to either geographical location or political consideration.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, gave the assurance while commissioning the University of Calabar Erosion and Flood control works at the weekend in Calabar, Nigeria.

He said the completion of the project demonstrated the commitment of the Federal Government to address the problems confronting various communities across the country.

The present administration will also not abandon all the national and international Government policies, agreements and constructs followed by the previous administration, Dr. Onu added.

According to Dr. Onu, the completion of the project will stimulate and restore the structural integrity of the soil within the university community.

The project, he said further, will reduce dangers to lives and properties associated with erosion and persistent flooding been experienced by the communities around the university vicinity.

The problem of serious flooding and environmental degradation experienced in the school is now a thing of the past, Dr. Onu added.

‘‘At this critical moment of our national development and economic recovery, this project will encourage and improve the health status, economic activities and the general well-being of the people in this great university community’’, Dr. Onu added.

He finally urged the university management and the entire community not to undermine the noble objectives of the project.