<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has said Nigeria would achieve 95 per cent digital literacy in 10 years.

Pantami who disclosed this in during a media parley in Abuja said the ministry had perfected plans to start a comprehensive digital literacy training and skills acquisition programme in the country in 2020, for at least 95 per cent of the population.

He said following the digital economy policies which the administration is committed to, attaining the goal is very possible.

The Communications Minister said the digital literacy training would cut across several categories of Nigerians and would be taken to all corners in the country.

“Starting from 2020, we want to embark on a massive training of Nigerians on digital literacy and that is why we have so many classes of our training.

“So, we have Digital Nigeria for each and every one of them, and it is subject to availability of funds which is one of the constraints,” he said.

Pantami said the Ministry wants to ensure that it embarks on a massive training for Nigerians, some on digital literacy, some on digital skills, which depends on their own level, basically for those who can read or write.

“We have digital Nigeria for women, Digital Nigeria for journalists, digital Nigeria for unemployed youths, Digital Nigeria for unemployed graduates, Digital Nigeria for civil servants, Digital Nigeria for chief executives, Digital Nigeria for use, Digital Nigeria for people with disabilities, Digital Nigeria for children.

“We want to ensure that at least ninety-five per cent of Nigerians are digitally literate,” he said

He said even with the end of the present administration, there will be documents to enhance the training, adding that the effort “is not about one administration but about Nigeria as a country.”

“We want to ensure that we leave the office with some things for the incoming administrators to come and implement,” he added.

The Minister further said many nations were going into a digital economy today. He said currently digital economy is at $16.6 trillion although it was at $15.6 trillion which is more than 17 per cent of the world economy.

“The idea we kick into the better for all of us. Most of the challenges we are facing as a nation. I believe the digital economy has the capacity to be able to eliminate or reduce them significantly for all of us. When Nigeria is good,” he added.