Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has assured Nigerian workers that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to lifting the lives of Nigerian workers and leaving behind a legacy of service and a buoyant economy.

In a message he personally signed and made available to newsmen, Ngige said it was as a result of the President’s resolve to better the lives of Nigerian workers that he gave states bailout to pay salary and pension of their workers.

The Minister also said the President was determined to creating an economy capable of creating a sustainable abundance for the people.

He said: “On behalf of the Management and Staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment as well as its parastatals, I wish to send warm felicitations to the Nigerian workers on the occasion of 2019 Worker’s Day.

“The Theme of this year’s celebration which is “Another 100 Years of Struggle for Jobs, Dignity and Social Justice in Nigeria” aligns with the vision and efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR to not only uplift the lots of the Nigerian worker, but also leave a legacy of a buoyant economy capable of creating a sustainable abundance for our people.

“The uniqueness of this year’s event manifests eventfully in its co-incidence with the Centenary celebration of the International Labour Organization (ILO) which Nigeria proudly pioneered as the first Country Office in Africa sixty Years ago, in Lagos, 1959.

“While I sincerely salute the resilience of the nation’s workforce and its numerous contributions to national development, we owe plentiful accolades to the most labour-friendly President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who took practical steps to douse the restiveness in the labour force he inherited four years ago due to unpaid salaries and allowances.

“He released bailout funds at the State and Federal level, and capped it all with a New National Minimum Wage for the Nigerian working class in public and private sectors. As we move to the Next Level, I have no doubt that things will get better. I wish you all a productive and fulfilling workers day celebration.”