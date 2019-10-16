<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to extend relief assistance to the people affected by flood in over 150 communities in Kogi State.

Aliyu, in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, on Wednesday in Abuja, described the incident as “tragic and unfortunate.”

The minister also appealed to other relevant stakeholders to come to the aid of the victims who were severely devastated by flood, which led to loss of cash crops and valuable property.

Aliyu, however, commended the Kogi State Government for the quick intervention through the state Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

She said that the establishment of over 20 camps by the government to accommodate flood victims was a step in the right direction.

Aliyu, who commiserated with victims of the flood, advised residents of flood-prone areas and affected communities to cooperate with the state government by relocating to safer places to avoid further loss of property.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the great loss occasioned by the flood and my heart goes out to all victims in time of grief. This is tragic and unfortunate.”

It could be recalled that over 150 communities were submerged following flooding in nine local government areas of the state.

The local government areas severely affected are: Ibaji, Kogi Koton Karfe, Lokoja, Ofu, Ajaokuta, Omala and Idah.