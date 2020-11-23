Malam Isa Ali Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, has lost his 13-year old daughter, Aishah Isa.

The Minister announced the passage of the Aisha on Monday evening on his Twitter handle.

He however did not indicate the cause of the death.

The Minister said funeral prayer for the late Aisha will be performed on Tuesday at Annur Masjeed, Wuse 2, immediately after Zuhr prayer.

See his tweet below:





Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Rajiun!

My 13-year old daughter, Aishah Isa Ali (Amal) passed away just a moment ago.

Due to some necessities, funeral prayer tomorrow at Annur Masjeed, Wuse 2, immediately after Zuhr prayer in sha Allah. May Allah forgive & be Merciful to her. — Isa Ali Pantami, PhD (@DrIsaPantami) November 23, 2020