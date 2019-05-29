<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The outgoing Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa Bwari, has said his administration is leaving a better funding mechanism, including a N5 billion loan scheme for artisanal and small scale miners at very cheap rates.

The minister said this in his handing over speech to the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abdulkhadir Mu’azu, in Abuja yesterday.

He said he and his team worked very hard to change the narrative in the sector in order to fulfil their mandate which included increasing the revenue generated from the sector and its contribution to national GDP; “creating jobs for our youth population by broadening the range of opportunities available for them and promoting sustainable mining practices.

“Our effort in derisking the sector has gradually improved our ease of doing business ranking. We are leaving it with more accurate data on both the quantity and quality of our mineral resources. We are leaving it with high class drilling rigs and seismic stations for earthquake detection. We are leaving it with similar state-of-the-art equipment at the National Metallurgical Development Centre, Jos, and the National Steel and Raw Materials Research Agency, Kaduna,” he said.

In his remarks, the permanent secretary said the ministry had moved forward in the way it earned revenue and had attracted more foreign investement under the leadership of the outgoing minister.