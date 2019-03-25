<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, has laid the foundation for the establishment of the Research and Design Extension Centre of Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) and the Bio-Resource Development Centre of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) in Imo State.

Onu said the two agencies of the ministry have been re-positioned to impart relevant skills to Nigerian youth through technological innovations.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony at the weekend in Okwudor, Imo State, he said the establishment of the two centres would assist the people in agricultural production and boost other economic activities in the area.

He further said the centres would give all necessary training needed for business growth and boost Nigeria’s export and ensure less reliance on oil and gas, adding that they would help to create jobs and generate wealth for the citizenry.

While stressing the indispensability of science, technology and innovation, Onu pointed out that skills induced by technology are more durable, cost-effective and beneficial to the society.

The minister described the centres as regional-bloc projects for the South-East, assuring that similar centres would be replicated in other geo-political zones in the country.

He therefore charged the host community to ensure proper protection of property and assets of the centres.

The beneficiaries of the centres, Dr. Onu said, would be encouraged to access credit facilities from the Bank of Industry pending the creation of a Science and Technology Bank that would assist scientists, inventors and innovators to access credit at low interest rates.

Earlier, Dr. Eucharia Oparah, the Acting Director General of NILEST, said the NILEST centre would bring the enormous benefits of leather to the South-East region and Nigeria in general.

Oparah appealed to all stakeholders to ensure the success of the project.

In his remarks, Prof. Alex Akpa, the Acting Director General of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), said the NABDA resource centre would help in protecting the environment and curtailing erosion while improving economic important bio-resources.

The bio-resource centre, he added, would empower the youth and women in skills acquisition and bio-resources wealth creation.