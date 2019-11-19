<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has said the crisis rocking Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso is unfortunate but surmountable.

Dare made the disclosure during a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Michael Ologunde, on Saturday in Ogbomoso.

According to newsmen, the institution co-owned by Oyo and Osun States had been battling with a crisis over the ownership.

Dare said the problems bedeviling the institution were surmountable, assuring them that the university would rise again.

The minister described the recent meeting of Gov. Seyi Makinde and his Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, in Abuja as apt.

He said that LAUTECH had consolidated on its leadership position as a University of Technology.

Dare called on stakeholders to collectively work towards returning the institution to the period of uninterrupted academic activities.

The minister promised to play active role in finding lasting solution to the incessant closure of the university, which he described as a model.

Earlier, Ologunde lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Dare as a Minister, saying his choice was an indication that government truly believed in the youths.

Ologunde admonished the minister to use his good office to help humanity and assist educational institutions as moulders of the nation’s future leaders to achieve their mandates.

Newsmen report that the minister later delivered the 13th annual lecture of the LAUTECH Alumni Association.