



The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has launched the Batch-C N-power programme on the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) as a continuation of the ongoing strategy by the President Buhari-led government to further position our youths for greater social responsibilities and inclusion.

Farouq made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja, that this is necessary owing to the significant upsurge in the number of Nigerians requiring humanitarian assistance, evident across all regions of the country.

She however said that the menace of increased attacks occasioned by insurgency, communal crisis and ethnic conflict, as well as the overall effects of climate change such as flooding, erosion, and desertification, increased poverty and disease outbreaks and most recently the Covid-19 pandemic has plunged millions of Nigerians into further economic and social vulnerabilities.





She said, “These social and economic disruptions have further exacerbated the overall national poverty index, thus advancing the need for further but urgent national interventions.

“In line with these realities, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development was set up to mainly institutionalize Government’s efforts on social inclusion and respond to disaster and humanitarian crisis, while providing the much-needed overall coordination and cooperation of all social and humanitarian intervention programs in Nigeria.”

Recall that the N-Power program is cluster of combination of many sub-cluster initiatives aimed at providing opportunities in skills acquisition, Competences building, and entrepreneurship training among the poor for human capital development.