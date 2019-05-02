<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Internal Affairs Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has commended members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) for their partnership with the Nigeria Police to fight crimes and criminality in the country.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja at the National Conference of the National Working Committee of PCRC, Dambazau, who was represented at the occasion by a top official of his ministry said that the contributions of the body in the Nigeria government’s efforts to curtail the spate of criminal activities in the country can not be ignored.

According to him, the PCRC is doing a fantastic job by collaborating with the police authorities nationwide to fight crime in the country, pointing out that the body will continue to receive the corporation of the government in the determined efforts to reduce crime in the society.

In his opening speech, PCRC National Chairman, Alhaji Farouk Meyama, reiterated the important role of the body in the national life including Community Policing.

PCRC representatives from all the Zonal Commands across Nigeria and Executive members from the 36 states and FCT Abuja are attending the conference at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Nigeria Police Headquarters, Asokoro, Abuja.