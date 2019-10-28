<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister for Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, has lamented over the low standard of Dawanau International Grain Market, Kano.

Nanono, who noted this during his visit to the market on Saturday, said that considering the surrounding of the popular Dawanau International Market, one cannot rank it as standard due to lack of modern facilities in the place.

He stated that the market is popularly known as grains market as many people come to buy and sell farm produce. “But unfortunately, the market is yet to meet international standard,” he noted.

Nanono promised that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture will provide street lights and roads, boreholes, among other things that will modernise the market and bring it to international standard, as well as make it more attractive.

In his remark, Chairman Amana Grains Sellers’ Association, Abubakar Sadiq Dangaske, stated that Dawanau Grains Market is one of the biggest food markets in Africa. He urged Federal Government to intervene in the development of the market.