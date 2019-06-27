<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lai Mohammed, former minister of information, on Wednesday, failed to appear before Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo Giwa of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to explain his role in the approval of N2.5 billion to Pinnacle Communications Ltd, for the purpose of the Federal Government Digital Switch Over (DSO) project.

Wednesday’s sitting was in continuation of the trial of the director general of National Broadcasting Commission, Ishaq Kawu Modibbo, Pinnacle Communications Ltd and two others.

The former information minister was among the persons listed by the prosecution counsel, Henry Emore, in ICPC’s list of additional witnesses and was expected to be in court to give testimony being the minister who approved the payment of N2.5 billion to Pinnacle.

However, after calling two witnesses, the prosecution counsel informed the court that he was to call the former information minister but for his absence.

Umore said Mohammed had travelled out of the country but was being expected back into the country on or before July 31.

In addition, the court was told that Mohammed had finally made statement before ICPC, as a former minister.

The prosecution also informed the court that the other witness he wished to call was still in Saudi Arabia.

However, Alex Izinyon, counsel to Onifade Oladipupo (2nd defendant) and Sir Lucky Omoluwa (3rd defendant), told the court that he had already filed an application to oppose the list of additional witness filed by the prosecution counsel.

Izinyon said the defence team had already joined issues with the prosecution on the failure of ICPC to call the information minister who approved the payment of N2.5 billion to Pinnacle as well as join him as a defendant in the case.

Earlier and upon cross examination by Izinyon, a prosecution witness, Olugbemi Abraham, told the court that, “During investigation, we could not interview the then minister of information because he said he needed clearance from the Secretary to Government of the Federation.”