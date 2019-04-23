<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the Friday attack on the Kajuru Castle Resort, a popular resort in Kaduna State, as “a setback to efforts to promote tourism in the country.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the minister, on behalf of the Federal Government, condoled with the families of the two persons, a Nigerian and a Briton killed in the attack.

He assured that the government would do everything possible to apprehend the killers and bring them to justice.

Mohammed said the security agencies were doing everything possible to ensure that the three persons kidnapped in the attack were released unharmed.

“The dastardly attack that led to the death of Ms Faye Mooney, a British aid worker, and Mr Matthew Oguche, a Nigerian, while visiting the popular resort is a setback to efforts to promote tourism in the country.

”We commiserate with the families and friends of Ms Mooney and Mr Oguche.

“We assure that the security agencies will leave no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the killers and bring them to justice,” he said.

The minister said the Federal Government had stepped up efforts to stem the wave of violence and banditry in some parts of the country.

He said this was through better intelligence gathering and increased collaboration by the security agencies.

Mohammed said the efforts had started paying off, adding that the level of violent attacks, banditry and kidnappings was being reduced nationwide.

”The government will not relent until all parts of the country are made safe for all, whether they are tourists, business people or ordinary Nigerians who just want to live under atmosphere of peace and security,” he said.