The returning Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says he will redouble his effort and justify the confidence reposed in him by the President.

The minister stated this on Wednesday in Abuja on the occasion of the assumption of office organized by the permanent secretary of the Ministry.

recall that the minister held sway in the ministry in the last three and a half years and was returned to the ministry by the President.

Mohammed expressed happiness at the prospect of working with the Permanent Secretary and the directors for the second time promising that the with teamwork the ministry would achieve better results.

He charged staff of the ministry to cooperate with him and work in synergy with him to realize the mandate of the ministry.

“Whatever success achieved in the last administration was as a result of the cooperation I got from you. We need to work harder and redouble our efforts” the minister said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Dcn. Grace Gekpe promised to work with the minister as a team to achieve the set objectives of government, adding that the ministry had no choice than to work hard.

‘‘I am glad to have you back to continue from where you stopped in order to achieve the mandate of the ministry,’’ she added.