



A former Minister of Information, and later of Environment, John Odey, is dead. He was 58.

Details of his passage is still sketchy but his death was announced on Sunday by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, at the party’s convention in Port Harcourt.

Secondus also called for a one-minute silence for Odey at the event.

Reports suggested the former minister died in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where he was undergoing treatment for was described as “cancer-related illness”.