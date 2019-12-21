<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Minister for Women Affairs and Youth Development, Hajiya Aisha Ismail, has called for the cancellation of the Jamiyyar Matan Arewa (JMA) elections held in Kaduna due to irregularities and lack of transparency.

Aisha Ismail, who contested for the post of President of JMA, addressed a press conference in Abuja on Friday and said the Saturday, December 7, 2019 elections where Rabi Saulawa was declared winner was a sham.

She said among the irregularities were the transformation of the resuscitation committee into an electoral college when delegates from states should have been represented.

She alleged that the winner of the election was a member of the resuscitation committee until the eve of the election.

She said while counting cast votes, the election umpire, Hajiya Saudatu Sani announced a total of 165 votes cast in which she scored 79 while her opponent Rabi allegedly scored 80 votes, and there were five invalid votes with one missing when the light went off for about three minutes.