



Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has described the Monday jailbreak at Owerri Correctional Center and the razing of the Imo State Police Command headquarters as the worst in the recent history of the country.

The minister, who spoke to journalists in Owerri on Tuesday while inspecting the extent of damage done to the Owerri Correctional Centre, said that the federal government would treat the attackers as criminals.

The ex-governor of Osun State who said that the attackers operated as terrorists, ordered the relocation of Owerri Recreational Club and other structures which he said were posing as a security threat to the premises of the Owerri Custodial Centre.

He called on the 1884 inmates who escaped during the attack to return to the correctional facility or face the consequences.





The minister said that those who voluntarily returned would be given amnesty from the offence of jailbreak.

He said that during the EndSARS protest, custodial centres in Ondo and Osun states were attacked, while an attempt to attack that of Lagos was repelled.

He regretted the targeting of custodial centres in recent times, saying that the federal government would soon roll out adequate measures to protect them.

Aregbesola vowed that those who perpetrated the attack would be apprehended and prosecuted.

He expressed surprise that a club is situated adjacent to the facilities with club members having unhindered access to the premises of the custodial centre.

He asked the officers of the centre to liaise with appropriate authorities to ensure that the premises of the centre are not put at risk.