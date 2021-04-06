



Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, has stressed the need for the delivery of quality teacher education as the foundation of human resource development and qualitative education system.

This was as the Minister noted the nation’s education institutions should key into Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in order to achieve national development.

Adamu disclosed this during the 26th joint convocation of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze in Anambra State for 2016/2017, 2017/2018 academic sessions.

The Minister, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, insisted that no education system could rise above the quality of its teachers.

“I have always supported continuous training and re-training of teachers to retool them in the best teaching practices and standards. It is on record that countries rated among the best in the education system invest time and meaningful resources in developing the quality of their teachers,” he explained.

Adamu further said that the Federal Government established Federal Colleges of Education (Technical) in each geo-political zone of the country to build regional technical bases that would serve national interest.





The high point of the ceremony was the presentation of academic prizes to best graduating students in which Ezemedolu Chinenye Marcillina emerged the Overall Best Graduating student for 2016/2017, 2017/2018 sessions, while Agba Ujunwa Mary Ann, emerged the Best Graduating Student for the 2016/2017 session, and Uzuegbunam Catheine Chidimma won the prize for Best Graduating Student for the 2017/2018 session.

The Provost, Dr. Tessy Okoli, recalled that on assumption of office on May 17, 2018, her administration identified staff development, students’ welfare, improved teaching and learning environment, capacity building and increased students enrolment as critical focus of the college’s development.

Towards this end, she said the number of staff with higher academic qualifications had increased tremendously to over 70 lecturers in the Chief Lecturer cadre.

The Minister, however, commended the Provost for the massive facelift of the institution through various TETFund projects.

Some of the completed projects inaugurated by the Minister as part of activities lined up for the ceremony including the three-floor CBT Building I, three-floor CBT Building II, and academic staff office complex.

While challenging the students to take advantage of the facilities to improve their academic performance, Adamu also urged the college management to reciprocate the huge investment in infrastructure with a view to producing quality graduates that would compete with their peers across the world