



Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has commended the Federal government for financial support to rural women in Oyo State through the Rural Women Cash Grant which he facilitated through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Mr Dare stated this in Ibadan, Oyo State during the Empowerment of over 5,000 women by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq.

He said, “ We thank the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs for what she has done for our women and what she is still doing. Oyo State is the best place to start the programme because of the important role of women in our society. The Minister had promised after the Shasa incident that relief was on the way.

As we concluded our conversation at FEC, she told me about the National Cash Grant which she said would be available to Oyo women and other Nigerian women. We are grateful to the Minister and Mr President for creating opportunities for our Women. We thank President Muhammadu Buhari who believes that the only criteria for benefiting from Government initiatives is being a Nigerian. We shall continue to demand more for our womenfolk”.

Speaking at the event, Hajia Farouk said ”It is my pleasure to be here at this very important event, where we gather to provide support to citizens of our beloved country.

“I am delighted to have you all converge on this venue for purpose of flagging off the Federal Government’s cash grant for rural women, which is a significant social protection programme of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable groups out of poverty.”





President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration has paid more attention to protecting and promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country.

This informed the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a strategy for enhancing social inclusion and protection of the most vulnerable segments of our society.

She further disclosed that “Oyo State has received a total sum of N992,715,000.00 (Nine Hundred and Ninety-Two Million, Seven Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Naira only) from the Federal Government Conditional cash transfer programme from inception till date impacting the lives of 14,021 Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHHs). Your Excellency, 28 LGA’s are currently benefiting from the Federal Government CCT programme in Oyo State.

The social register is being expanded to cater for more poor and vulnerable households in Oyo State. The Special Cash Grant for Rural Women programme was introduced in 2020 by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as part of President Mohammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda, including the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria. A grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities. A total number of 5,280 beneficiaries would be empowered in Oyo State.