Former Minister of Interior, Major-General Godwin Abbe, on Thursday called for greater investments in the country’s education sector, appealing to the federal government to encourage investors in the sector by granting them tax rebates.

Abbe, who is the chairman/founder, Inomwan Foundation School, Benin City, made the appeal during the commissioning of a multi-purpose hall in the school, saying that the facility was aimed at raising the standard of basic education.

He explained that the establishment of privately-owned schools in the country was a clear indication that government on its own cannot meet the country’s manpower development needs, adding that government should support the training of teachers for private schools.

“The whole idea of private schools in Nigeria is an affirmation that government cannot do everything by way of manpower development. In most developed societies, it is the private entrepreneurs who are occupying the driver’s seat in all aspects. Private developers push the economy and educational development as well,” he said.

“I believe that when government is training those in public sector, it should also extend same to private schools and, if possible, the private investors should be encouraged through tax amelioration so that they can give more value through training of children and also in sourcing for foreign exchange in importing computers.

“If we do not pay particular attention to education we would not be able to develop the country. Sound education will relieve the country of a lot of problems plaguing us today.”

The former minister also urged private investors to step up in supporting government and accelerating the rate of development in the country.

Among dignitaries at the event were Justice Joseph Otabor, (retd.), former group managing director, NNPC, Gaius Jackson Obaseki, prelate, United Baptist Mission of Nigeria, Reverend Dr. Osama Usuanlele, and Bishop Luke Oseghale.