The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on Wednesday said the intervention of Governor Rauf Aregbesola in the education sector in Osun state has helped to secure the future of the state.

The Minister stated this in Ikire, Osun State shortly after joining the governor to commission the 3,000 students capacity ultra modern Ayedaade Government High school, Ikire.

Accordingto him, the education policies of Osun is in tandem with that of the federal government which aims at improving school enrolment.

Adamu who noted that Aregbesola has turned the state into a true metropolitan state emphasised that what the administration of the present government has done in the education sector is more than that of any state.

He said the construction of modern school structures around the state coupled with the school Feeding programme of the state is capable of getting out of school children back to school just like the federal ministry of education has been clamouring for.

The Minister explained that Aregbesola is steering the ship of the state to achieving meaningful growth and development through various policies aimed at improving the state’s education sector, stressing that any state that gets the education sector right is on the path to development.

Also speaking, Governor Rauf Aregbesola called on governments at all levels to invest in public school education if the nation will have peace and move forward.

He said his government decided to invest heavily in the public school education because of the realization that failure to this is planning for a future of doom.

The governor stressed that the children of the poor also deserves to attend good schools.

He emphasised that the past glory of public schools needs to be rekindled for the benefit of all, noting that public school buildings used to be the best structures in the community before past governments neglected it.