The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on Saturday pledged to furnish the newly built clinic of the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Ede, Osun State.

Adewole, who was in company with Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, said he was determined to ensure that the clinic was the best in the country.

“When I received a call from an NYSC official that the scheme needed drugs in Osun, I told her not to worry that I know someone I can call.

“To me the scheme is an instrument of national unity and I will continue to support it.

“I want to thank Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola who did not think twice before agreeing to support you with the needed drugs.

“I must augment what he has done, I haven’t been here, I want to assure you that between LAUTECH, between the commissioner and myself, we will furnish this clinic.

“We will give you your tables, your chairs and waiting bench so that you can start functioning properly.

“I want to make this clinic the best in the country and I want to tell you also that the president personally directed that we should all enlist you into the Health Insurance Scheme and we are working on this.

“The NHIS issue is being sorted out between the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development and Ministry of Health and we are going to get it done quickly so that every youth corps member is really provided for.” he said.