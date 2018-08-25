The Minister of State Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Shehuri, has flagged-off the rehabilitation over N22 billion Mayo-Belwa-Jada-Ganye-Toungo roads in Adamawa state.

The 112 kilometer roads project, awarded to Massrs Tricacta (Nigeria), Limited is to be completed within 36 months.

Shehuri said, the project, would serve as vital link between Hydro power plant, Gashaka Gumti National Park in Taraba state and the Republic of Cameroon.

The contract description involves, the full rehabilitation of existing carriage way and shoulder, with aspheric concrete line drainage, in build up areas, culverts, marking and road sings.

The pavement consists of 200 mm thick naturally sub base material and 200 crushed stone materials.

The projects which is to commenced with an immediate effect, is expected to improve socio-economic wellbeing, and curtail kidnapping, banditry and other forms of crime in the area the minister said.

“The contractor is therefore been mandated to immediately commence work with keeping strictly to contractual agreement by completing the road within stipulated periods”

Gov. Muhammad Bindow in his response, said his administration would continue to embark on more roads project to complement federal efforts in the state.

Bindow said so far his administration has constructed over 200 roads aimed at improving road network across the state.

Bindow lauded the president Muhammadu Buhari for award of the project which said hitherto has been neglected by the past as administration.