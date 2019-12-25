<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has congratulated the wife of the Minister of Transportation, Dame Judith Amaechi, as she marked 49th birthday anniversary.

Aliyu, in a birthday message personally signed by her, described the celebrant as a rare gem and special person who deserves to be celebrated.

“My dear sister, adding another year to your age calls for celebration. Birthdays are a new start, a fresh beginning and a time to pursue new endeavours with new goals.

“Move on with confidence and courage. You are a rare gem and very special person.

“May your birthday and all of your days ahead be filled with amazing grace. You are indeed a wonderful person. Congratulations.” Aliyu wrote in the goodwill message.