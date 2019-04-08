<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian, irrespective of their location get access to Primary health care services.

Adewole, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday to mark the World Health Day, said the federal government plans to put an end to medical tourism by Nigerians outside the country.

The minister said the government is working tirelessly to reduce medical tourism and ensure that Nigerians get the best health services in the country.

He said the three diseases which usually makes Nigerians seek foreign medical interventions are cancer, kidney and heart issues.

“The government is trying to reduce the number of people who leave the shore of the country through the provision of up to date world class equipment,” he said.

Adewole said the federal government was supporting medical facilities in Sokoto, Enugu, and Edo states with state of the art equipment.

He said the government was also strategising to ensure that primary health care centres are working at the local government level.

“This will enable every Nigerian irrespective of the location to have access to Universal Health Coverage.

“For the first time, we are working towards ensuring that money will go from the Central Bank of Nigeria to the federal government, to the state government, and local government for proper implementation and utilisation.

“At that same time, we will ensure that all Nigerians have access to the National Health Insurance Scheme, (NHIS). There are so many benefits attached to being part of the NHIS scheme, but most citizens do not know the importance of the health scheme,” he said.