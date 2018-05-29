The federal government has said it has spent N2.7 trillion on infrastructural projects across the country in just two years to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the citizenry.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this during the commissioning and handing over of Sabke, Dutsi, and Mashi water supply schemes in Katsina, Monday said the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has given priority in alleviating the suffering of the masses.

He stated that all the achievements made by the president is a clear manifestation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is delivering on its promises to ensure a better Nigeria.

The information minister stressed that the Buhari-led government believes that governance is about the wellbeing of the people and will continue to pursue projects that directly benefit the people.

“It is important to note while these projects were not initiated by this government, it has chosen to complete, instead of abandoning them as past governments have done.

“The federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari is delivering on its campaign promises irrespective of what the naysayers are saying,” Mohammed said.

Earlier, the Minister of Water Resources Mr. Suleiman Adamu said the Sabke Water Supply Scheme is a conventional water treatment plant with a capacity to provide 4,370m potable water per day to residents of Daura and Mai’adua.

Adamu further stated that the Dutsi and Mashi Water Schemes are package plants with each having capacity to provide 1,000 m3/day or about 250,000 gallons of treated water per day to Dutsi and Mashi inhabitants.

He said: “In all, the three plants have a combined capacity to serve over 100,000 people daily. We have also provided for the construction of 38 borehole schemes to serve all the villages along the Sabke-Daura water transmission pipeline.

“The Sabke Dam, Irrigation and Water Supply Project was first conceived under the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) in 1998 under the then PTF Chairman, General Muhammadu Buhari and glory be to Allah that, after several years of neglect, we have the projects being commissioned today under the administration of the same President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, represented by the Secretary to the state Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, applauded the federal government for the gesture, assuring it that the state government would ensure the sustainability of the facilities.