



The Federal Government yesterday said it would revive the manufacturing industries and increase its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 9 per cent to 30 per cent to help grow the economy.

Disclosing this at the closing ceremony of the of the 2019 edition of the Manufacturing Equipment Expo (NME) and Manufacturing Partnership for African Development (mPAD), tagged: “Optimizing Value Chain to Maximize Growth and Competitiveness in the Manufacturing Sector,” the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu, said the interest of the Ministry of Science and Technology was to meet the national need of Nigeria.

“The best way to meet the needs of the manufacturers is to find out what are the problems confronting them, why is it that one industry that rose five years ago is no longer doing well, that is what we must do, and to revive all those industries that people see as being dead, the Ministry of Science and Technology will go to industries and ask what their problems are and when we find out their problems, we come back and make sure that we do our research and innovation work to see how we can solve these problems.”