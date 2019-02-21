



The Federal Government on Thursday said that it would complete the N5.5 billion Ila-Oragun-Ekanmeje road project, Osun, before the end of the year.

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, said this while inspecting the project on Thursday

The Minister, represented by Mr Funsho Adebiyi, Director of South West Federal Highways, said the 34.5 kilometre road, which was awarded in May 2018, was expected to be completed within 15 months.

The minister said the project was being carefully monitored for quality assurance, adding that 10 kilometres of the project had been satisfactorily completed.

Fashola said the Federal Government had embarked on the provision of massive infrastructural projects across the country to enhance national development.

He commending the contractor for a good job and assured that the road would be completed at the appropriate time.

“We have to commend the federal government on its road rehabilitation and reconstruction across the country.

“The present administration is playing a vital role in ensuring that no state of the federation is left out in its road intervention programme,” fashola said.

He said the road would link Osun with to Kwara as part of government effort to enhance free flow of goods and services between the two states.

Mr Hezekiah Kehinde, Controller of Works, Osun, said over N30 billion federal road projects were ongoing in the state.

Kehinde said the federal government had mobilised contractors back to site to complete projects abandoned by the previous administration.