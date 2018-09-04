The Federal Government has up to $180 million set aside for PHC revitalization in the 2018 budget.

In addition, the World Bank’s support to Nigeria for PHC within same period is put at $20 million while the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is also complementing with a sum of $2 million.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this while addressing a meeting of representatives of Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation and other stakeholders held in Dakar, Senegal.

The Minister explained that the Government’s budget was a practical demonstration of its commitment towards financing its ambitious project for the revitalization of the Nation’s Primary Healthcare System.

Adewole gave the assurance that Government would ensure direct flow of resources to health facilities at the grass roots level, embark on necessary infrastructural facilities, procure health commodities and guarantee incentives for the health workers.

The Minister reiterated Government’s commitment to ensuring 10 per cent increase each year in Nigeria funding of immunization as already pledged to GAVI.

He commended the GAVI Governing Board for extension of its exit in financing of immunisation in Nigeria by ten years ending in 2028.

Adewole highlighted long list of Nigeria achievements on immunization, including putting an end to data falsification, declaration of state of public concern on Routine Immunisation, drastic increase in the National coverage of routine immunization from 33 per cent in 2016 survey to 56 per cent, six months offer introduction of a new strategy and putting in place a tracking strategy to ensure every child in the country is fully immunized against vaccine preventable diseases.

The Minister disclosed that with the introduction of the National Routine Emergency Coordinating Centre at the national level, its replication at State and Local Government levels in all the 18 low-performing states and current synergy between Federal and other levels of Government and all Development partners, the national target of 80 per cent coverage in immunization would be achieved at the end of the new transition period of 2028 set by the GAVI Governing Board.

It will be recalled that in appreciation of the transparent, zero tolerance-for-corruption and credible leadership of the Buhari Administration, the GAVI’s Governing Board announced an un-precedented extension of GAVI transition in Nigeria by 10 years ending in 2028 with additional funding of over $1 billion.