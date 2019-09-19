<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Wednesday debunked the rumour making the round that the nation’s capital is not safe.

Bello made this known after his meeting with the FCT Security Committee, which comprises of the heads of the Police, Military and Para military formations in the FCT, as well as Area Council Chairmen and Religious leaders.

According to him, “it is almost impossible for security agencies to be everywhere one hundred percent…so every resident in a way is also a security officer. So, it is very important for residents to be vigilant…to be very conscious of their personal security”

“If for instance, you see a vehicle without number plates, it means that vehicle is not registered and can be used for criminal activities, please report to the relevant authorities”.

The minister, however, acknowledged that there were indeed two incidences of kidnappings over the past few weeks. He said both victims have been rescued.

Bello also assured residents that the FCTA will continue to partner and render support to the Nigerian police, the military and para-military commands in the FCT that are charged with the task of keeping the city secure.

He, therefore, called on residents not to be swayed by rumours or unverified news online but to confirm their veracity before circulating. Fake news or false security information has the capacity to lead to breach of peace, he said.

On the issue of communal clashes, he commended the efforts of the Area Council Chairmen and traditional rulers in curbing the herders/farmers clashes and urged them to continue on the path of ensuring peace.

Also speaking, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, called for synergy between all security agencies in the task of combating crime and enforcing security measures in the FCT.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, on his part said that there will be more deployment of officers and men across the city to combat crime.

He revealed that they were also intensifying both vehicular and foot patrol to ensure more visibility of officers and men of the Force in the city. The raid of black spots, he said, will be stepped up.

Ciroma corroborated the minister when he said that community policing, which involved a robust collaboration between the police and the citizenry, will be intensified.

He said this method has succeeded in curbing criminality in the Area Councils, especially Abaji where information provided by the citizens stopped a kidnapping ring which operated between Kogi State and the FCT.

On the menace of “one Chance” the police commissioner said that the criminals perpetrated their acts by using unregistered and unpainted taxis.

He said that the police was collaborating with the FCT Directorate of Road Transport Services to apprehend the criminals.

He also revealed that a unit within the CID was created specifically to combat one chance and so far, over one hundred of suspected one chance perpetrators have been arrested and their vehicles confiscated.