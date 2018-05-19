The Minister of Mines and Steel Development and Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has mourned the death of prominent politician and former governorship aspirant in the state, Barrister Kole Ajayi, who died on Friday.

Fayemi described the death of Ajayi, regarded as one of his most ardent supporters, as shocking and devastating.

The Minister in a statement by his Special Adviser, Yinka Oyebode, said Ekiti State has lost an illustrious son, a very forthright, dynamic, articulate and colourful politician, who exhibited great passion for the development of the state.

Fayemi recalled his relationship with the late Ajayi, which spanned four decades, saying he was a man imbued with creativity, native intelligence, oratory prowess and who deployed all his energy to pursue any cause he believed in.

He said the late Ajayi brought colour and panache to the Kayode Fayemi Governorship campaign within the short period he worked with the team and exhibited so much commitment to the advancement of the campaign.

He said: “Kole Ajayi was a thorough bred professional, highly resourceful politician and advocate of good governance. He was a man you can trust to discharge an assignment effectively once he was convinced it would lead to the general good.

“He was a dogged fighter, who combined brilliance, wittiness and candour. He brought these attributes to bare on the activities of the Ekiti State University Alumni Association, when he served as its President. He also deployed these attributes in our campaign to the delight of many.

“During the short stint with the campaign team, he demonstrated a great level of zeal. Always coming up with fresh ideas, ever willing and ever ready to take up assignments. We shall miss this great son of Ekiti, a firm believer in politics without bitterness.”

Fayemi urged the family to be consoled with the fact that Ajayi left a good name, adding: “Our prayer is that God will comfort and keep the family he left behind. May his soul rest in peace.”