The immediate past Minister for Power Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, is billed to deliver the fourth edition of the Lagos Traffic Radio Lecture Series.

The lecture, with the theme: Lagos Beyond Roads: The Inter-Modal Transport option, scheduled to come up on Thursday July 18, 2019, at the Eko FM Multi-Purpose Hall, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos at 11:00a.m, is designed to set agenda for a future traffic management system in the State while not unmindful of the comparative advantage of the city towards having a more robust inter-modal transport system.

This fourth edition is in tandem with the Traffic Management and Transportation initiatives of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, Governor of Lagos State, as one of the pivotal policy thrust to decongest the roads.

The administration under its six-point agenda, (T.H.E.M.E.S), seek, under the Transportation and Traffic Management to “integrate road, rail and water transportation to ease commuting by Lagosians”.

The platform is also packaged to promote the need for the State Government to fully adopt and implement the inter-modal transport initiative as this would allow commuters navigate Lagos with ease, using the combination of roads, waterways and Rail and impact on their travel and journey experience in the State.

It would further afford stakeholders in the transportation sector to interface, come up with different ideas and practices including latest tools that could be deployed to better manage the ever-increasing traffic challenges within the State.

In the past years, the Lecture Series have enhanced the body of knowledge in Traffic and Transportation sector just as this year’s event would further enrich the on-going discuss on the need for the State Government to redouble efforts on its inter-modal system of transportation, as a solution to the gridlock in Lagos.

The platform will serve as an avenue to recognise outstanding officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspections Service (VIS) & Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), for their contributions to the traffic management in the State.

Other Guest Speakers include the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Senator, Olorunimbe Mamora, Chairman, Institute of Strategic Management, Lagos State Chapter, AVM (Dr.) Sikiru Oladimeji Smith (rtd) and Public Affairs Officer, United States Consulate General, Lagos, Mr. Russell Brooks.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, is expected to be the Chief host.