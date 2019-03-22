



The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has charged top management staff of the ministry to strive toward improving their work ethics.

Fashola gave this charge in his keynote address at the sixth top management retreat for Directors and Chief Executive Officers of the parastatals organisations, agencies and heads of units of the ministry in Owerri on Friday.

He said that there was need for them to improve on their performance as members of the top management staff of the ministry.

He admonished them to consciously adopt a and positive approach in rendering their services to society.

The minister further urged them to do their best at all times to meet the needs of Nigerians and their right to better power supply, improved housing and better roads.

He said: “We are public servants and we signed for the job. The services we render to the public are not a favour to them but our responsibility as public servants.

“There is a need for a better approach and a conscious adoption of a positive attitude in rendering these duties.

“Excellent service is a choice and must be cultivated to become a culture.

“Being nice is taught and requires adaptation and we can do it. Let us consciously adopt this attitude, regardless of the daily pressures we face.

“People have a right to better houses, roads and power supply, and we have the ability to provide them, let us make the most of it.’’

Fashola advised the senior management officials to always anticipate problems that were particular to every season and develop approaches toward solving them, “even before they are encountered.”

He said: “We have about 100 days before the rainy season commences fully and we already know the problems we face during this season, and how they affect our services.

“Prepare a course of action to tackle these problems so they do not affect our services,” the minister said.

He commended them for the successes they had recorded over the years and urged them not to rest on their oars but strive toward better performance.