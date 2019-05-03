<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria aviation minister and member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode, has debunked rumours that he has defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“Reports that I said I am “proud of Buhari” and that I have “dumped PDP” and “joined APC” are false,” Fani-Kayode said in a tweet on Friday.

Fani-Kayode, a staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government, said he only commended the president for ensuring the release of Zainab Aliyu from Saudi Arabia prison.

Aliyu was detained in Saudi Arabia for allegedly trafficking banned drug substances. She would have been killed if found guilty of the crime according to Saudi Arabia laws but was released after the intervention of the Nigerian government.

Fani-Kayode, however, said his commendation was misinterpreted as a sign of leaving the PDP for the APC.

“I commended Buhari for getting the young lady (Zainab Aliyu) in Saudi Arabia out of prison but it stops there.”

The former aviation minister under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, however, said, “those that are peddling such vile mendacities and perfidious falsehood are insane.”